Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

Asian Paints opened at ₹3141 and closed at ₹3120 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹3190 and a low of ₹3139.15. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹304,211.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 97,087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.