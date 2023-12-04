Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.69 %. The stock closed at 3120 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3172.7 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 3141 and closed at 3120 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 3190 and a low of 3139.15. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 304,211.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 97,087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3120 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints had a volume of 97,087 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,120.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.