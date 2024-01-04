Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock rises on positive trading day

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3388 and closed at ₹3390.55. The stock had a high of ₹3400.85 and a low of ₹3368.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹323283.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 10625 shares.
The current stock price of Asian Paint is ₹3390.95 with a net change of 19.35, representing a 0.57 percent increase. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight upward movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.91%
|3 Months
|-2.72%
|6 Months
|-0.02%
|YTD
|-0.85%
|1 Year
|11.4%
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is ₹3371.6. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.95, suggesting a decline in the stock value.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Asian Paints had a volume of 10,625 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,390.55.
