Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock rises on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 3371.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3390.95 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3388 and closed at 3390.55. The stock had a high of 3400.85 and a low of 3368.5. The market capitalization of the company is 323283.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 10625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3390.95, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹3371.6

The current stock price of Asian Paint is 3390.95 with a net change of 19.35, representing a 0.57 percent increase. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight upward movement.

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.91%
3 Months-2.72%
6 Months-0.02%
YTD-0.85%
1 Year11.4%
04 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3371.6, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹3390.55

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is 3371.6. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.95, suggesting a decline in the stock value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3390.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Asian Paints had a volume of 10,625 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,390.55.

