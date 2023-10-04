Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 3166.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3169.95 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3169.95 and closed at 3161.35. The stock had a high of 3226 and a low of 3161.4. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 303,739.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Asian Paints was 62,130.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3169.95, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3166.6

The current stock price of Asian Paint is 3169.95 with a percent change of 0.11. This means that the stock has increased by 0.11% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 3.35, indicating that the stock has increased by 3.35 from its previous closing price.

04 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3161.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a total volume of 62,130 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,161.35.

