Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3169.95 and closed at ₹3161.35. The stock had a high of ₹3226 and a low of ₹3161.4. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹303,739.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Asian Paints was 62,130.
The current stock price of Asian Paint is ₹3169.95 with a percent change of 0.11. This means that the stock has increased by 0.11% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 3.35, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹3.35 from its previous closing price.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a total volume of 62,130 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,161.35.
