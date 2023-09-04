Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 3259.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3224.4 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints (BSE: 500820) opened at 3240 and closed at 3250.65. The stock reached a high of 3263.8 and a low of 3217.35. The market capitalization of the company is 312,698.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The stock saw a trading volume of 11,675 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3224.4, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹3259.95

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that its price is 3224.4. There has been a percent change of -1.09, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -35.55. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in price, resulting in a negative change.

04 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST Asian Paint September futures opened at 3271.0 as against previous close of 3267.85

Asian Paint is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 3237. The bid price is Rs. 3248.15 and the offer price is Rs. 3248.95. The offer quantity is 200 shares and the bid quantity is 200 shares. The open interest is 4,177,400 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3243.35, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹3259.95

The current stock price of Asian Paints is 3243.35, which represents a decrease of 0.51% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -16.6, indicating a downward movement in the stock.

04 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.01%
3 Months-3.68%
6 Months15.23%
YTD5.56%
1 Year-5.43%
04 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3260, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3250.65

The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3260 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 9.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% or 9.35 points. It is important to note that this data is current at the time of reporting and may change throughout the day.

04 Sep 2023, 08:31 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3250.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Asian Paint on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 11675. The closing price of the shares was 3250.65.

