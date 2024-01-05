Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 3371.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3377 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had an open price of 3373.6 and a close price of 3371.6. The stock reached a high of 3400.35 and a low of 3365. The market capitalization of the company was 323,801.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3566.9, while the 52-week low was 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3371.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE recorded a volume of 16,377 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,371.6.

