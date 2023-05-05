Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

Asian Paints opened at ₹2957.95 on the last trading day, with a market cap of ₹286086.2 crore. The stock traded with a high of ₹2986.9 and a low of ₹2923. The closing price for the day was ₹2929.35. In the past 52 weeks, Asian Paints' highest price was ₹3590 and the lowest was ₹2560.25. The stock saw a BSE volume of 27,582 shares traded.