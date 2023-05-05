Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read.Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:01 AM ISTLivemint
Asian Paints opened at ₹2957.95 during the current session. It reached a high of ₹2986.9 and a low of ₹2923.
Asian Paints opened at ₹2957.95 on the last trading day, with a market cap of ₹286086.2 crore. The stock traded with a high of ₹2986.9 and a low of ₹2923. The closing price for the day was ₹2929.35. In the past 52 weeks, Asian Paints' highest price was ₹3590 and the lowest was ₹2560.25. The stock saw a BSE volume of 27,582 shares traded.
05 May 2023, 08:01:22 AM IST
Asian Paint trading at ₹2982.55, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹2929.35
On the last day of Asian Paints BSE trading, 27582 shares were traded at a closing price of ₹2929.35. No information is available on the opening price or the highest and lowest prices of the day.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!