LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Asian PaintPremium
Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 2957.95 during the current session. It reached a high of 2986.9 and a low of 2923.

Asian Paints opened at 2957.95 on the last trading day, with a market cap of 286086.2 crore. The stock traded with a high of 2986.9 and a low of 2923. The closing price for the day was 2929.35. In the past 52 weeks, Asian Paints' highest price was 3590 and the lowest was 2560.25. The stock saw a BSE volume of 27,582 shares traded.

05 May 2023, 08:01:22 AM IST

Asian Paint trading at ₹2982.55, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹2929.35

On the last day of Asian Paints BSE trading, 27582 shares were traded at a closing price of 2929.35. No information is available on the opening price or the highest and lowest prices of the day.

