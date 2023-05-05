Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Livemint
Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 2957.95 during the current session. It reached a high of 2986.9 and a low of 2923.

Asian Paints opened at 2957.95 on the last trading day, with a market cap of 286086.2 crore. The stock traded with a high of 2986.9 and a low of 2923. The closing price for the day was 2929.35. In the past 52 weeks, Asian Paints' highest price was 3590 and the lowest was 2560.25. The stock saw a BSE volume of 27,582 shares traded.

05 May 2023, 08:01 AM IST Asian Paint trading at ₹2982.55, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹2929.35

On the last day of Asian Paints BSE trading, 27582 shares were traded at a closing price of 2929.35. No information is available on the opening price or the highest and lowest prices of the day.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.