Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 3166.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3168 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 3169.95 and closed at 3166.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 3188.6 and a low of 3153.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 303,873.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,285 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3166.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 15,285 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 3,166.6.

