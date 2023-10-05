Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

Asian Paints opened at ₹3169.95 and closed at ₹3166.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹3188.6 and a low of ₹3153.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹303,873.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,285 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3166.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 15,285 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,166.6.