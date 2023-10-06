Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Shares Surge on Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 3169.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3203 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, the open price of Asian Paints was 3208, and the close price was 3169.55. The stock had a high of 3232.85 and a low of 3175. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 307,231.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9, and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 21340 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3203, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹3169.55

The current stock price of Asian Paints is 3203. There has been a 1.06% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 33.45.

06 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3169.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 21,340 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3169.55.

