Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

1 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Asian Paint stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 3223.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3208 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3235.6 and closed at 3235.2. The high for the day was 3249.5, while the low was 3217.5. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 309053.53 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590, and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 31144 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3208, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹3223.7

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 3208 with a percentage change of -0.49. This indicates a decrease in value by 0.49%. The net change is -15.7, which means a decrease of 15.7 points compared to the previous value. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.9%
3 Months-4.23%
6 Months12.52%
YTD4.38%
1 Year-5.88%
Based on the current data of Asian Paints stock, the stock price is 3222 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -13.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.41% or 13.2 points. The stock is currently trading at 3222.

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 31,144 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,235.2.

