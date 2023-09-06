Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3235.6 and closed at ₹3235.2. The high for the day was ₹3249.5, while the low was ₹3217.5. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 309053.53 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590, and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 31144 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints stock is currently priced at ₹3208 with a percentage change of -0.49. This indicates a decrease in value by 0.49%. The net change is -15.7, which means a decrease of 15.7 points compared to the previous value. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.9%
|3 Months
|-4.23%
|6 Months
|12.52%
|YTD
|4.38%
|1 Year
|-5.88%
Based on the current data of Asian Paints stock, the stock price is ₹3222 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -13.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.41% or 13.2 points. The stock is currently trading at ₹3222.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 31,144 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,235.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!