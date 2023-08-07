comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Drops on Market Uncertainty

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:49 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 3339.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3336.35 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian PaintPremium
Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3335 and closed at 3335.55. The highest price reached during the day was 3372.8, while the lowest was 3305. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 320,362.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590, and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 43,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:49:05 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3336.35, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹3339.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3336.35. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.11% with a net change of -3.55.

07 Aug 2023, 10:31:53 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3340.65, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹3339.9

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that its price is 3340.65 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock price has experienced a slight increase, but the change is relatively small.

07 Aug 2023, 10:19:50 AM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3333.7, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹3339.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Asian Paints is 3333.7. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.2 points. This suggests that the stock of Asian Paints has experienced a small decline in its value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:04:01 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3330.8, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹3339.9

Based on the current data, the Asian Paint stock is priced at 3330.8. There has been a 0.27% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -9.1.

07 Aug 2023, 09:50:45 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3328.9, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3339.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3328.9. The percent change is -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11, suggesting a decrease of 11. Overall, the stock price of Asian Paints has experienced a small decline.

07 Aug 2023, 09:31:02 AM IST

Asian Paint Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:30:51 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3334.4, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹3339.9

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price of the stock is 3334.4. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease of 5.5 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:15:12 AM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3323, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹3339.9

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3323, with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -16.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.51% and the value has dropped by 16.9 points.

07 Aug 2023, 09:01:43 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3339.9, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹3335.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Asian Paint is 3339.9. There has been a 0.13 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.35.

07 Aug 2023, 08:03:13 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3335.55 yesterday

On the last day, the total trading volume for Asian Paints on the BSE was 43,399 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,335.55.

