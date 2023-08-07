Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Drops on Market Uncertainty

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3335 and closed at ₹3335.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3372.8, while the lowest was ₹3305. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹320,362.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590, and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 43,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.