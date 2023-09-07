Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 3223.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3223.85 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3212 and closed at 3223.7. The stock had a high of 3230 and a low of 3192.75. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 309230.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The total BSE volume for Asian Paints was 38,630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3223.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a volume of 38,630 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,223.7.

