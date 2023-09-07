Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3212 and closed at ₹3223.7. The stock had a high of ₹3230 and a low of ₹3192.75. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹309230.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The total BSE volume for Asian Paints was 38,630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.