Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at a price of ₹3380.3 and closed at ₹3379.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3380.3 and a low of ₹3342.4. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 321739.51 crore rupees. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18853 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.