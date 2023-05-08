Hello User
Asian Paints stocks bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:15 AM IST Livemint
Asian Paint

The Asian Paints stock opened at 3015, reached a high of 3034.9, and fell to a low of 2992.55 during the current session.

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had an open price of 3015.0 and a close price of 3011.9. The stock's high for the day was 3034.9 and the low was 2992.55. The market capitalization of the company was 288,038.168 crore. The 52 week high was 3590.0 and the 52-week low was 2560.25. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a volume of 6,391 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:15 AM IST Asian Paint trading at ₹3006.8, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3011.9

As of the current data, Asian Paints stock is priced at 3006.8 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -5.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, possibly due to market fluctuations or other external factors. It is important to note that stock prices can be subject to volatility and investors should carefully evaluate market trends before making investment decisions.

08 May 2023, 11:02 AM IST Asian Paint trading at ₹3006.25, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹3011.9

Asian Paints' current stock price is 3006.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's value, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -5.65. This indicates that the company's stock may not be performing as well as it has in the past. However, more information is needed to determine the overall health and potential of the company.

08 May 2023, 10:47 AM IST Asian Paint trading at ₹3005.15, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹3011.9

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3005.15. It has experienced a slight decrease of 0.22% in percentage change and a net change of -6.75.

08 May 2023, 10:34 AM IST Asian Paint trading at ₹3002, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3011.9

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 3002. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight decline in value. The net change in the stock price is -9.9, which suggests a decrease of 9.9 in the current price compared to the previous trading day. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight downturn.

08 May 2023, 10:17 AM IST Asian Paint closed at ₹3011.9 yesterday

On the last day of Asian Paint trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume was 6402 shares with a closing price of 3011.9.

