Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 3341.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3340 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3342 and closed at ₹3341.7. The stock had a high of ₹3359 and a low of ₹3333. The market capitalization of Asian Paints was ₹320,372.06 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹3590 and the 52-week low was ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 9675 shares.
09 Aug 2023, 08:13:37 AM IST
