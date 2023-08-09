Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3342 and closed at ₹3341.7. The stock had a high of ₹3359 and a low of ₹3333. The market capitalization of Asian Paints was ₹320,372.06 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹3590 and the 52-week low was ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 9675 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.