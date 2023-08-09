Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 3341.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3340 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3342 and closed at 3341.7. The stock had a high of 3359 and a low of 3333. The market capitalization of Asian Paints was 320,372.06 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 3590 and the 52-week low was 2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 9675 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3341.7 yesterday

On the last day, Asian Paints had a volume of 9675 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3341.7.

