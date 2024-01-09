Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock falls due to weak quarterly earnings

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 3296.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3291 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3358.4 and closed at 3355.5. The stock reached a high of 3376.3 and a low of 3292.8. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 316077.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 14863 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3291, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3296.45

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3291, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -5.45. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight decrease in value.

09 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.88%
3 Months-3.95%
6 Months-1.34%
YTD-3.06%
1 Year10.74%
09 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3296.45, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹3355.5

As of the latest data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3296.45. It has experienced a decrease of 1.76% or a net change of -59.05.

09 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3355.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in the Asian Paints stock on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 14,863 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3355.5.

