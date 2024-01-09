Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock falls due to weak quarterly earnings

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3358.4 and closed at ₹3355.5. The stock reached a high of ₹3376.3 and a low of ₹3292.8. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹316077.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 14863 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.