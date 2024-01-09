Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock falls due to weak quarterly earnings

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3358.4 and closed at ₹3355.5. The stock reached a high of ₹3376.3 and a low of ₹3292.8. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹316077.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 14863 shares.
The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3291, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -5.45. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.88%
|3 Months
|-3.95%
|6 Months
|-1.34%
|YTD
|-3.06%
|1 Year
|10.74%
As of the latest data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3296.45. It has experienced a decrease of 1.76% or a net change of -59.05.
On the last day of trading in the Asian Paints stock on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 14,863 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3355.5.
