Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints faces decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 3193.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3148.95 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3222.45 and closed at 3205.4. The stock's high for the day was 3222.45, while the low was 3186.8. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 306334.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3566.9, and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The stock saw a volume of 69030 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3148.95, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹3193.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Asian Paints is 3148.95 with a percent change of -1.4 and a net change of -44.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of Asian Paints by 1.4% or 44.7.

09 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3147.25, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹3193.65

The current stock price of Asian Paints is 3147.25 with a percent change of -1.45 and a net change of -46.4. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.45% and a decrease of 46.4.

09 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3205.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Asian Paints on the BSE, a total of 69,030 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,205.4.

