Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Asian Paint stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 3346.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3330.4 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Asian Paint was ₹3330, and the close price was ₹3346.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3356.6 and a low of ₹3302.45. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹319,451.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹3590, and the 52-week low was ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 11655 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:05:47 AM IST
