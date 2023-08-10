comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 3346.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3330.4 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint
Asian Paint

On the last day, the open price of Asian Paint was 3330, and the close price was 3346.25. The stock reached a high of 3356.6 and a low of 3302.45. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 319,451.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 3590, and the 52-week low was 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 11655 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:05:47 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3346.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 11,655 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 3,346.25.

