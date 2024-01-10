Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at ₹3306.55 and closed at ₹3296.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3312.5, while the lowest price was ₹3262.35. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is currently at ₹313,239.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9, and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints on that day was 37,804 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.