Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3315 and closed at ₹3330.4. The stock had a high of ₹3318.6 and a low of ₹3228. The market capitalization of the company was ₹310,228.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3590 and the 52-week low was ₹2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 54293 shares on the BSE.

Asian Paint Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.95% 3 Months -2.81% 6 Months 15.04% YTD 4.86% 1 Year -5.09%

Asian Paint August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 3252.6 Asian Paints is a leading paint company in India. The spot price of its stock is currently at 3237.9. The bid price and offer price are both at 0.0, indicating no current buying or selling interest. The open interest stands at 4,932,000, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts. Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

