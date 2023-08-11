Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 3234.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3216 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3315 and closed at 3330.4. The stock had a high of 3318.6 and a low of 3228. The market capitalization of the company was 310,228.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3590 and the 52-week low was 2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 54293 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3216, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹3234.25

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 3216, with a net change of -18.25, representing a percent change of -0.56. This means that the stock price has decreased by 18.25 points, or 0.56%, from the previous trading session.

Click here for Asian Paint Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Asian Paint Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.95%
3 Months-2.81%
6 Months15.04%
YTD4.86%
1 Year-5.09%
11 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:26 AM IST Asian Paint August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 3252.6

Asian Paints is a leading paint company in India. The spot price of its stock is currently at 3237.9. The bid price and offer price are both at 0.0, indicating no current buying or selling interest. The open interest stands at 4,932,000, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3234.25, down -2.89% from yesterday's ₹3330.4

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3234.25, with a percent change of -2.89% and a net change of -96.15. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.89% from its previous price and has dropped by 96.15. Overall, the stock price of Asian Paints has experienced a decline in value.

11 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3330.4 yesterday

On the last day of trading in Asian Paints on the BSE, a total of 54,293 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 3330.4.

