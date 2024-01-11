Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 3266.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3286.9 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at a price of 3299.95 and closed at 3266.85. The highest price reached during the day was 3299.95, while the lowest price was 3259.3. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 315,161.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 82,277 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3266.85 on last trading day

On the last day of Asian Paint BSE trading, there were a total of 82,277 shares traded. The closing price of the stock was 3,266.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.