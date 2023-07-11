comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at 3392.1, up 1.49% from yesterday's 3342.35
Back

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at ₹3392.1, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 3342.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3392.1 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian PaintPremium
Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at a price of 3344.05 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 3370, while the lowest price was 3292.85. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 320,597.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590, and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 42,057.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:08:47 PM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint closed today at ₹3392.1, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

Today, the closing price of Asian Paint stock was 3392.1, with a net change of 49.75 and a percent change of 1.49. This indicates that the stock price increased by 1.49% compared to the previous day's closing price of 3342.35.

11 Jul 2023, 03:15:08 PM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3393.35, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3393.35, which represents a 1.53% increase from the previous day. This translates to a net change of 51 points.

11 Jul 2023, 03:06:06 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3393.35, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3393.35. There has been a 1.53% percent change, which translates to a net change of 51. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:45:07 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3376.35, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

Based on the current data, Asian Paints stock is priced at 3376.35. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 34, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. This data suggests that Asian Paints stock has experienced some growth and is currently performing well.

Click here for Asian Paint Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:33:39 PM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3370.9, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3370.9 with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 28.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.85% and the net change is an increase of 28.55.

11 Jul 2023, 02:15:12 PM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3371.35, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3371.35 with a percent change of 0.87. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 29, suggesting an increase in value. Overall, the stock of Asian Paints seems to be performing well.

11 Jul 2023, 02:07:26 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3371, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3371, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 28.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.86% or 28.65 compared to the previous trading session. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive price movement.

11 Jul 2023, 01:47:31 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3383, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 3383 with a percent change of 1.22. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 40.65, which means the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.

Click here for Asian Paint Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:33:50 PM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3380.5, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The current stock price of Asian Paints is 3380.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.14, resulting in a net change of 38.15.

11 Jul 2023, 01:17:21 PM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3378, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3378, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 35.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.07% and has increased by 35.65. Asian Paint is a well-known paint company in India, and this increase in stock price suggests positive market sentiment towards the company. Investors may view this as a good opportunity to buy or hold onto the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 01:03:54 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3378.45, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3378.45 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 36.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.08% and there has been a net increase of 36.1. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 12:45:09 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3382.85, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The stock price of Asian Paints is currently trading at 3382.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.21, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 40.5, suggesting an increase in value. Overall, the current data suggests that the stock of Asian Paints is performing well and has seen a significant rise in its price.

Click here for Asian Paint AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:33:02 PM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3384, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3384, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 41.65. This means that the stock has increased by 1.25% from its previous closing price, with a net increase of 41.65. This indicates a positive performance for the stock in the current trading session.

11 Jul 2023, 12:32:44 PM IST

Asian Paint Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:19:31 PM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3379, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3379, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 36.65. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.1% and has gained 36.65 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's price.

11 Jul 2023, 12:03:02 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3386.5, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3386.5. There has been a percent change of 1.32, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 44.15, which means the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well and has seen a positive movement in its price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:48:57 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3384.5, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3384.5. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.26, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 42.15, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock of Asian Paints has shown positive momentum.

Click here for Asian Paint News

11 Jul 2023, 11:34:17 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3391.25, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 3391.25 with a percent change of 1.46% and a net change of 48.9. This indicates that the stock has seen an increase in its value of 1.46% or 48.9.

11 Jul 2023, 11:20:40 AM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3392, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The stock price of Asian Paints is currently at 3392. It has experienced a percent change of 1.49, which represents a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 49.65, indicating an increase.

11 Jul 2023, 11:05:45 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3383, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 3383, experiencing a 1.22% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 40.65.

11 Jul 2023, 10:45:45 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3378.65, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The Asian Paint stock price is currently 3378.65, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 36.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.09% and has gained 36.3 points.

Click here for Asian Paint Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:38:05 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3383.5, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Asian Paints is 3383.5. It has experienced a 1.23% increase in value, with a net change of 41.15.

11 Jul 2023, 10:19:16 AM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3377.7, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

Asian Paints stock is currently trading at 3377.7, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 35.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.06% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 35.35.

11 Jul 2023, 10:02:08 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3390, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3390, with a percent change of 1.43 and a net change of 47.65. This means that the stock has increased by 1.43% from its previous price and has gained 47.65 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in both percentage and net value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:50:51 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3388, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that its price is 3388, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 45.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.37% and gaining 45.65 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and investors may be seeing positive returns on their investments.

Click here for Asian Paint Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:30:54 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3367.9, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3367.9 with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 25.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.76% or 25.55. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Asian Paint Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 09:22:05 AM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3363.95, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3363.95 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 21.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.65% or 21.6. It is important to note that this information is based on the current data and may change throughout the day.

11 Jul 2023, 09:07:09 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3342.35, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3344.05

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3342.35, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -1.7. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.05% or 1.7.

11 Jul 2023, 08:05:22 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3344.05 yesterday

On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 42,057 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 3,344.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout