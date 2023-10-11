Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints' stock plunges in today's trading session

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at ₹3149 and closed at ₹3153.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3163.55 and a low of ₹3140.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹302,305.57 crore. The 52-week high for Asian Paints is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 26,955 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the stock price is ₹3151.65, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. It is important to note that this data may change throughout the trading day.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 26,955 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,153.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!