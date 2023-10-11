Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints' stock plunges in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 11 Oct 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 3153.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3151.65 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at 3149 and closed at 3153.25. The stock reached a high of 3163.55 and a low of 3140.9. The market capitalization of the company is 302,305.57 crore. The 52-week high for Asian Paints is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 26,955 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3151.65, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3153.25

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the stock price is 3151.65, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. It is important to note that this data may change throughout the trading day.

11 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3153.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 26,955 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,153.25.

