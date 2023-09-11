Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

Asian Paints opened at ₹3246.05 and closed at ₹3244.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹3262.40 and a low of ₹3233.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹310,113.44 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹3590 and a 52-week low of ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints on the last day was 8972 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3244.75 on last trading day
On the last day, the trading volume of Asian Paints on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 8,972 shares. The closing price for Asian Paints on this day was ₹3,244.75.