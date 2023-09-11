Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 3244.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3233.05 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 3246.05 and closed at 3244.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 3262.40 and a low of 3233.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 310,113.44 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 3590 and a 52-week low of 2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints on the last day was 8972 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3244.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Asian Paints on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 8,972 shares. The closing price for Asian Paints on this day was 3,244.75.

