Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints faces decline in trading

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at ₹3286.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹3308 and a low of ₹3271.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹315,252.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 33929 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3253, with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -34.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with the price dropping by 34.85 rupees or 1.06% compared to the previous trading period. This information suggests that investors may be selling off their shares of Asian Paints, potentially due to factors such as negative market sentiment or specific company news.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.71%
|3 Months
|-3.62%
|6 Months
|-3.25%
|YTD
|-3.36%
|1 Year
|11.83%
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is ₹3273.05. There has been a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -14.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.45% and by ₹14.8. This data suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in its value.
On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 33,929 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,286.55.
