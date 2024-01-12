Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints faces decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 3287.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3253 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at 3286.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 3308 and a low of 3271.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 315,252.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 33929 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3253, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹3287.85

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3253, with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -34.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with the price dropping by 34.85 rupees or 1.06% compared to the previous trading period. This information suggests that investors may be selling off their shares of Asian Paints, potentially due to factors such as negative market sentiment or specific company news.

12 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.71%
3 Months-3.62%
6 Months-3.25%
YTD-3.36%
1 Year11.83%
12 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3273.05, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹3287.85

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is 3273.05. There has been a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -14.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.45% and by 14.8. This data suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in its value.

12 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3286.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 33,929 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,286.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.