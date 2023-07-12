comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at 3408.4, up 0.48% from yesterday's 3392.1
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at ₹3408.4, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 3392.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3408.4 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 3345.15 and closed at 3342.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 3399, while the lowest was 3345.15. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 325,369.48 crore. The 52-week high and low are 3590 and 2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 16,124 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:08:48 PM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint closed today at ₹3408.4, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The closing price of Asian Paints stock today was 3408.4, which represents a net change of 16.3 and a percent change of 0.48. The previous day's closing price was 3392.1.

12 Jul 2023, 03:21:25 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3409.9, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current price of Asian Paints stock is 3409.9. It has experienced a 0.52 percent change, with a net change of 17.8.

12 Jul 2023, 03:00:13 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3397.1, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3397.1 with a net change of 5 and a percent change of 0.15. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

12 Jul 2023, 02:52:21 PM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3398.4, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3398.4, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 6.3. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:33:30 PM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3397, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

Based on the current data, the price of Asian Paint stock is 3397. There has been a 0.14 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:18:24 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3399.25, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3399.25, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 7.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information on the stock's performance over a longer period of time, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

12 Jul 2023, 02:00:15 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3404.75, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price of the stock is 3404.75. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight upward movement in price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:46:50 PM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3396.75, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the stock price is 3396.75, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 4.65. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14% and the net change is positive at 4.65. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Asian Paint.

12 Jul 2023, 01:30:06 PM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3386.55, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3386.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.16%, resulting in a net change of -5.55.

12 Jul 2023, 01:04:30 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3384.6, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3384.6 with a percent change of -0.22. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.22% from the previous close. The net change is -7.5, indicating a decrease of 7.5 points in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Asian Paint stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:46:44 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3380.65, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3380.65. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11.45, suggesting a decrease of 11.45.

12 Jul 2023, 12:34:37 PM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3379.35, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 3379.35 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -12.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:16:40 PM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3370, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that its price is 3370. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -22.1, suggesting a decrease of 22.1 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:01:36 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3369, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3369, with a percent change of -0.68% and a net change of -23.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% or 23.1.

12 Jul 2023, 11:48:54 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3370.45, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3370.45. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -21.65, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.

12 Jul 2023, 11:36:31 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3367.95, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3367.95, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -24.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:19:49 AM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3375.5, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is at 3375.5. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -16.6, reflecting a decrease of 16.6 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:00:48 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3387.95, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paint is 3387.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.12% or a net change of -4.15.

12 Jul 2023, 10:47:28 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3381.4, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that its price is 3381.4 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -10.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and the net change is a decrease of 10.7 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:33:34 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3380.75, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3380.75, with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -11.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:16:44 AM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3368.8, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Asian Paints is 3368.8. There has been a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -23.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.69% and there has been a decrease of 23.3 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:03:54 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3369.35, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3369.35 with a percent change of -0.67. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.67%. The net change is -22.75, meaning the stock price has decreased by 22.75.

12 Jul 2023, 09:54:44 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3371.95, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3371.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -20.15, further confirming the decline.

12 Jul 2023, 09:32:31 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3371.55, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3371.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.61, with a net change of -20.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:17:27 AM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3398, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3398, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 5.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% and has gained 5.9 points.

12 Jul 2023, 09:02:44 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3392.1, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹3342.35

The current data shows that the Asian Paint stock is priced at 3392.1. There has been a percent change of 1.49, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 49.75, which is the increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 08:08:26 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3342.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Asian Paints on the BSE was 16,124. The closing price of the shares was 3342.35.

