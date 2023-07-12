Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at ₹3408.4, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

Asian Paints opened at ₹3345.15 and closed at ₹3342.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3399, while the lowest was ₹3345.15. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹325,369.48 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹3590 and ₹2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 16,124 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint closed today at ₹3408.4, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The closing price of Asian Paints stock today was ₹3408.4, which represents a net change of ₹16.3 and a percent change of 0.48. The previous day's closing price was ₹3392.1. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3409.9, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current price of Asian Paints stock is ₹3409.9. It has experienced a 0.52 percent change, with a net change of 17.8. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3397.1, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3397.1 with a net change of 5 and a percent change of 0.15. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change. Click here for Asian Paint Key Metrics Share Via

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3398.4, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3398.4, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 6.3. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3397, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 Based on the current data, the price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3397. There has been a 0.14 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3399.25, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3399.25, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 7.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information on the stock's performance over a longer period of time, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3404.75, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹3404.75. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight upward movement in price. Click here for Asian Paint Board Meetings Share Via

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3396.75, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the stock price is ₹3396.75, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 4.65. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14% and the net change is positive at 4.65. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Asian Paint. Share Via

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3386.55, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3386.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.16%, resulting in a net change of -5.55. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3384.6, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3384.6 with a percent change of -0.22. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.22% from the previous close. The net change is -7.5, indicating a decrease of 7.5 points in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Asian Paint stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3380.65, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3380.65. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹11.45. Click here for Asian Paint AGM Share Via

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3379.35, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 Asian Paints stock is currently priced at ₹3379.35 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -12.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Share Via

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3370, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that its price is ₹3370. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -22.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹22.1 in the stock price. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3369, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3369, with a percent change of -0.68% and a net change of -23.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% or ₹23.1. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3370.45, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3370.45. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -21.65, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount. Click here for Asian Paint News Share Via

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3367.95, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3367.95, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -24.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. Share Via

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3375.5, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is at ₹3375.5. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -16.6, reflecting a decrease of ₹16.6 in the stock price. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3387.95, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paint is ₹3387.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.12% or a net change of -4.15. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3381.4, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that its price is ₹3381.4 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -10.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and the net change is a decrease of 10.7 points. Click here for Asian Paint Dividend Share Via

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3380.75, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3380.75, with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -11.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Share Via

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3368.8, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current data shows that the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3368.8. There has been a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -23.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.69% and there has been a decrease of ₹23.3 in the stock price. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3369.35, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3369.35 with a percent change of -0.67. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.67%. The net change is -22.75, meaning the stock price has decreased by ₹22.75. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3371.95, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3371.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -20.15, further confirming the decline. Click here for Asian Paint Profit Loss Share Via

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3371.55, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3371.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.61, with a net change of -20.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Share Via

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3398, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹3392.1 The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3398, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 5.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% and has gained 5.9 points. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3392.1, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹3342.35 The current data shows that the Asian Paint stock is priced at ₹3392.1. There has been a percent change of 1.49, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 49.75, which is the increase in the stock price. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3342.35 yesterday On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Asian Paints on the BSE was 16,124. The closing price of the shares was ₹3342.35. Share Via