Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price of Asian Paints was ₹3169.95 and the close price was ₹3151.65. The high for the day was ₹3185 and the low was ₹3155. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹303,447.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 158,613 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.