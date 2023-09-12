Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints' Stocks Soar: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 3236.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3262.5 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 3233.05 and closed at 3236.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 3265 and a low of 3233.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 312,938.28 crore. The 52-week high for Asian Paints is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 11553 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3262.5, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹3236.65

The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3262.5 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 25.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and has seen a net increase of 25.85. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

12 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3236.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a BSE volume of 11,553 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,236.65.

