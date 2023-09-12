Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints' Stocks Soar: Positive Trading Day

Asian Paints opened at ₹3233.05 and closed at ₹3236.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹3265 and a low of ₹3233.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹312,938.28 crore. The 52-week high for Asian Paints is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 11553 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3262.5 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 25.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and has seen a net increase of ₹25.85. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a BSE volume of 11,553 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,236.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!