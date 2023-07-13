Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at 3398.6, down -0.25% from yesterday's 3407.2

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 3407.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3398.6 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3400.65 and closed at 3392.10. The highest price reached during the day was 3413.85 while the lowest price was 3363. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 326,932.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3590 and 2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20368 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint closed today at ₹3398.6, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

Today, the closing price of Asian Paint stock was 3398.6, which is a decrease of 0.25% from the previous day's closing price of 3407.2. The net change in price is -8.6.

13 Jul 2023, 03:19 PM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3399.35, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3399.35 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -7.85. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.23% and has seen a decrease of 7.85 in terms of price.

13 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3396.6, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3396.6. The percent change is -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.6, suggesting a decrease of 10.6 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3403.5, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3403.5. It has experienced a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -3.7, suggesting a decrease of 3.7.

13 Jul 2023, 02:30 PM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3393.6, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

Currently, Asian Paint stock is trading at a price of 3393.6. It has experienced a decrease of 0.4% in its value, resulting in a net change of -13.6.

13 Jul 2023, 02:16 PM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3386, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3386. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.2, which suggests a decrease of 21.2 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3395.95, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

Based on the current data, the Asian Paint stock is priced at 3395.95. There has been a -0.33% percent change, resulting in a net change of -11.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:51 PM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3400, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

Asian Paints stock is currently trading at a price of 3400, with a net change of -7.2 and a percent change of -0.21. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:30 PM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3402, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3402, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -5.2. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a net change of -5.2. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information on the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3406.05, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3406.05, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:02 PM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3406, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

The current price of Asian Paints stock is 3406, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -1.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.04% and the actual decrease is 1.2.

13 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3398, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3398 with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.27% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -9.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by 9.2 in value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3397.45, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3397.45. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -9.75, which means the stock has decreased by 9.75. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:19 PM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3399.95, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3399.95. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.25, suggesting a decrease of 7.25.

13 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3394.2, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3394.2. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13, suggesting a decrease of 13 points in the stock value. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3393.65, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3393.65. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.55, which indicates a decrease of 13.55 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3392.95, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3392.95. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 14.25.

13 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3390.65, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3390.65 with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -16.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.49% and has dropped by 16.55.

13 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3405.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3405.3. There has been a 0.06% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.9.

13 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3405.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

Asian Paints stock has a current price of 3405.3, with a net change of -1.9 and a percent change of -0.06. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3410.7, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3407.2

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3410.7. There has been a percent change of 0.1, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.5, implying that the stock has increased by 3.5 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3408.4, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹3392.1

The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price of the stock is 3408.4. There has been a percent change of 0.48, indicating a moderate increase in the stock's value. The net change is 16.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 16.3 points. This data indicates that Asian Paint stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

13 Jul 2023, 08:21 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3392.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 20,368 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,392.1.

