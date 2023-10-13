Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 3159.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3156 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3195.5 and closed at 3163.55. The stock reached a high of 3195.5 and a low of 3150.45. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is currently at 303,044.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 10,802 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3156, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹3159.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3156. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.35, suggesting a decrease of 3.35 in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3163.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Asian Paints on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 10,802 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,163.55.

