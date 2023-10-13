Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock plummets in today's trading

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3195.5 and closed at ₹3163.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3195.5 and a low of ₹3150.45. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is currently at ₹303,044.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 10,802 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3156. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.35 in the stock price.
On the last day, the trading volume of Asian Paints on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 10,802 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3,163.55.
