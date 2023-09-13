Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 13 Sep 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 3259.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3264.95 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

The last day of trading for Asian Paints saw an open price of 3257.45 and a close price of 3259.15. The high for the day was 3280, while the low was 3242.95. The market capitalization of the company is 313,173.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. On the BSE, a total volume of 17,539 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3259.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Asian Paints on the BSE, a total of 17,539 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,259.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.