Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock plunges as investors react to disappointing earnings report

On the last day, Asian Paints had an open price of ₹3185.2 and a close price of ₹3185.2. The stock had a high of ₹3198.95 and a low of ₹3152.7. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹303,044.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3405 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.