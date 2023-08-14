Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock plunges as investors react to disappointing earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 3185.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3170 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints had an open price of 3185.2 and a close price of 3185.2. The stock had a high of 3198.95 and a low of 3152.7. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 303,044.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3405 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3170, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹3185.2

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price of the stock is 3170. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.2, suggesting a decrease of 15.2 in the stock price.

14 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Asian Paint Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.62%
3 Months-3.4%
6 Months13.58%
YTD3.16%
1 Year-6.46%
14 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3185.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Asian Paints' trading on the BSE, there were a total of 3,405 shares that were traded. The closing price for the day was 3,185.2.

