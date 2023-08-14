Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock plunges as investors react to disappointing earnings report

On the last day, Asian Paints had an open price of ₹3185.2 and a close price of ₹3185.2. The stock had a high of ₹3198.95 and a low of ₹3152.7. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹303,044.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3405 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹3170. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹15.2 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.62%
|3 Months
|-3.4%
|6 Months
|13.58%
|YTD
|3.16%
|1 Year
|-6.46%
On the last day of Asian Paints' trading on the BSE, there were a total of 3,405 shares that were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3,185.2.
