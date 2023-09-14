Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints: Riding High on Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 3257.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3276.55 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at 3247.6 and closed at 3257.05. The stock reached a high of 3283.8 and a low of 3225.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 314,285.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 35,376 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the stock is priced at 3276.55. There has been a 0.6 percent change in the stock, resulting in a net change of 19.5.

On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 35,376 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,257.05.

