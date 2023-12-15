Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Reports Strong Q1 Results, Stock Soars

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints had an opening price of ₹3251.65 and a closing price of ₹3244.35. The stock had a high of ₹3254.95 and a low of ₹3217.3. The market capitalization for Asian Paints was ₹310,928.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 63,982 shares.
Asian Paints is a leading paint company in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3256.75. The bid price is 3274.4, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. On the other hand, the offer price is 3276.35, which is the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The bid and offer quantities are both 200. The stock has a high open interest of 5384000, indicating significant investor interest.
The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3257, which reflects a slight increase of 0.44%. The net change in the stock price is 14.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.32%
|3 Months
|-4.22%
|6 Months
|-1.61%
|YTD
|4.97%
|1 Year
|3.03%
The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3246.15. There has been a 0.1 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.4, implying a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock is performing well with a slight upward trend.
On the last day of trading in Asian Paints on the BSE, a total of 63,982 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3,244.35.
