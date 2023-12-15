Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Reports Strong Q1 Results, Stock Soars

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 3242.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3257 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints had an opening price of 3251.65 and a closing price of 3244.35. The stock had a high of 3254.95 and a low of 3217.3. The market capitalization for Asian Paints was 310,928.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3566.9 and the 52-week low was 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 63,982 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM IST Asian Paint December futures opened at 3266.35 as against previous close of 3264.35

Asian Paints is a leading paint company in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3256.75. The bid price is 3274.4, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. On the other hand, the offer price is 3276.35, which is the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The bid and offer quantities are both 200. The stock has a high open interest of 5384000, indicating significant investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3257, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹3242.75

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3257, which reflects a slight increase of 0.44%. The net change in the stock price is 14.25.

15 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.32%
3 Months-4.22%
6 Months-1.61%
YTD4.97%
1 Year3.03%
15 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3246.15, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3242.75

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3246.15. There has been a 0.1 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.4, implying a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock is performing well with a slight upward trend.

15 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3244.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in Asian Paints on the BSE, a total of 63,982 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 3,244.35.

