Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 15 Sep 2023, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 3276.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3239.4 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Asian Paints was 3287.95, and the close price was 3276.55. The stock had a high of 3291.15 and a low of 3223.9. The market capitalization of Asian Paints was 310,722.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3590, while the 52-week low was 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 23962 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3276.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in Asian Paints on the BSE, a total of 23,962 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,276.55.

