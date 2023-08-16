Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Asian Paints was ₹3185.2, and the close price was also ₹3185.2. The stock had a high of ₹3209.95 and a low of ₹3152. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹306,943.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590, and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 22,600 shares.
The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3200, which represents a 0.46 percent change. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46 percent. The net change in the stock price is 14.8, which indicates that the stock price has increased by 14.8 units. Overall, the stock price of Asian Paints has seen a positive change, indicating a potential increase in value.
