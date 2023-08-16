Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 3185.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3200 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, the open price of Asian Paints was 3185.2, and the close price was also 3185.2. The stock had a high of 3209.95 and a low of 3152. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 306,943.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590, and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 22,600 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3200, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹3185.2

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3200, which represents a 0.46 percent change. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46 percent. The net change in the stock price is 14.8, which indicates that the stock price has increased by 14.8 units. Overall, the stock price of Asian Paints has seen a positive change, indicating a potential increase in value.

16 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3185.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Asian Paints on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 22,600. The closing price for the shares was 3185.2.

