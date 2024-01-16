Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 3274.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3295.5 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3278.85 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 3289.95 and a low of 3257.6. The market capitalization is 313,929.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 61,188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3295.5, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹3274.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Asian Paints is 3295.5. There has been a 0.66% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 21.45. This indicates that the stock price has experienced a slight upward movement.

16 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3278.05, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹3274.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3278.05 with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Asian Paints.

16 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3278 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Asian Paints on the BSE, the volume was 61,188 shares, and the closing price was 3,278.

