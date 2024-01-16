Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading Session

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3278.85 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹3289.95 and a low of ₹3257.6. The market capitalization is ₹313,929.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 61,188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.