e-paper

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 3115.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3116.4 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 3081.05 and closed at 3088.95 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 3118 and a low of 3078.2. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 298,688.94 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 41,758 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3116.4, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹3115.1

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3116.4 with a net change of 1.3, representing a 0.04 percent increase. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3088.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Asian Paints had a trading volume of 41,758 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,088.95.

