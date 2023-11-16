Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Asian Paints opened at ₹3081.05 and closed at ₹3088.95 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹3118 and a low of ₹3078.2. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹298,688.94 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 41,758 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3116.4 with a net change of 1.3, representing a 0.04 percent increase. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Asian Paints had a trading volume of 41,758 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,088.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!