Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at ₹3112.6, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹3148.75

Asian Paints opened at ₹3150 and closed at ₹3159.35, with a high of ₹3171.65 and a low of ₹3128.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹302,027.4 crore. The 52-week high for Asian Paints is ₹3566.9, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 154,020 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint closed today at ₹3112.6, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹3148.75 Today, the closing price of Asian Paint stock was ₹3112.6, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The net change in price was -36.15, with the stock closing at a lower price compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹3148.75.

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range Asian Paints stock reached a low of ₹3097.9 and a high of ₹3134.95 on the current day.

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3135.0 as against previous close of 3158.2 Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3113.3. The bid price is INR 3114.5 with a bid quantity of 200 shares, while the offer price is INR 3115.45 with an offer quantity of 200 shares. The stock has an open interest of 6,022,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Asian Paints Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Asian Paints Ltd stock is 2685.85 and the 52 week high price is 3568.00.

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3114.4, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹3148.75 The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3114.4 and there has been a percent change of -1.09, resulting in a net change of -34.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 34.35 points or 1.09% compared to the previous value.

Top active options for Asian Paint Top active call options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹20.0 (-45.36%) & ₹7.7 (-43.38%) respectively. Top active put options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹41.4 (+38.69%) & ₹12.3 (+23.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3111.9, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹3148.75 As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3111.9. There has been a decrease of 1.17% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -36.85.

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range Asian Paints stock reached a low of ₹3097.9 and a high of ₹3134.95 on the current day.

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3135.0 as against previous close of 3158.2 Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3118. The bid price is INR 3120.9, with a bid quantity of 200 shares. The offer price is INR 3122.45, with an offer quantity of 200 shares. The stock has an open interest of 6031800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3118.05, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹3148.75

Top active options for Asian Paint Top active call options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹21.1 (-42.35%) & ₹8.0 (-41.18%) respectively. Top active put options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹38.7 (+29.65%) & ₹11.15 (+11.5%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range Asian Paints stock reached a low price of ₹3097.9 and a high price of ₹3134.95 on the current day.

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3115.7, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹3148.75 The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3115.7 with a percent change of -1.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.05%. The net change is -33.05, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹33.05.

Asian Paint Live Updates ASIAN PAINTS More Information

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3135.0 as against previous close of 3158.2 Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3112. The bid price is slightly lower at INR 3115.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at INR 3116.75. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 200 shares each. The open interest for Asian Paints stands at 6,046,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3113.45, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹3148.75 The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3113.45. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -35.3, which means the stock has decreased by ₹35.3.

Top active options for Asian Paint Top active call options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹21.7 (-40.71%) & ₹8.3 (-38.97%) respectively. Top active put options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹37.5 (+25.63%) & ₹10.8 (+8.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range The Asian Paints stock had a low of ₹3097.9 and a high of ₹3134.95 for the current day.

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3111.15, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹3148.75 The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3111.15. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -37.6, suggesting a decrease in the stock price of ₹37.6.

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3135.0 as against previous close of 3158.2 Asian Paints is a leading paint company in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3118.45. The bid price is INR 3122.25, with a bid quantity of 400 shares. The offer price is INR 3123.55, with an offer quantity of 200 shares. The open interest for the stock is 6,033,800 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range The Asian Paints stock reached a low price of ₹3097.9 and a high price of ₹3134.95 today.

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3117, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹3148.75 As of the current data, Asian Paint stock is priced at ₹3117. It has experienced a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -31.75, representing a decline in the stock price.

Top active options for Asian Paint Top active call options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹23.3 (-36.34%) & ₹8.4 (-38.24%) respectively. Top active put options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹36.1 (+20.94%) & ₹10.8 (+8.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3122.7, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹3148.75 The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3122.7. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -26.05, which means the stock has decreased by ₹26.05.

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Asian Paints stock today was ₹3097.9, while the high price reached ₹3134.95.

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3135.0 as against previous close of 3158.2 Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3112.9. The bid and offer prices stand at INR 3118.05 and INR 3119.65 respectively, with a bid quantity of 200 and an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 5,979,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Asian Paint Live Updates ASIAN PAINTS More Information

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3116, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹3148.75 Based on the current data, the Asian Paints stock price is ₹3116 with a percent change of -1.04. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.04%. The net change in the stock price is -32.75, implying a decrease of ₹32.75.

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3148.75, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹3159.35 The current data shows that the stock price of Asian Paint is ₹3148.75, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -10.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% and the value has decreased by 10.6 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Asian Paint.

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3159.35 on last trading day On the last day, Asian Paints recorded a trading volume of 154,020 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company's stock closed at a price of ₹3,159.35.