Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at 3112.6, down -1.15% from yesterday's 3148.75

27 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 3148.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3112.6 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 3150 and closed at 3159.35, with a high of 3171.65 and a low of 3128.1. The market capitalization of the company is 302,027.4 crore. The 52-week high for Asian Paints is 3566.9, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 154,020 shares.

16 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint closed today at ₹3112.6, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹3148.75

Today, the closing price of Asian Paint stock was 3112.6, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The net change in price was -36.15, with the stock closing at a lower price compared to yesterday's closing price of 3148.75.

16 Oct 2023, 05:31 PM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock reached a low of 3097.9 and a high of 3134.95 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Asian Paint October futures opened at 3135.0 as against previous close of 3158.2

Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3113.3. The bid price is INR 3114.5 with a bid quantity of 200 shares, while the offer price is INR 3115.45 with an offer quantity of 200 shares. The stock has an open interest of 6,022,000 shares.

16 Oct 2023, 03:18 PM IST Asian Paints Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Asian Paints Ltd stock is 2685.85 and the 52 week high price is 3568.00.

16 Oct 2023, 03:11 PM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3114.4, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹3148.75

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3114.4 and there has been a percent change of -1.09, resulting in a net change of -34.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 34.35 points or 1.09% compared to the previous value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:43 PM IST Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 20.0 (-45.36%) & 7.7 (-43.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 41.4 (+38.69%) & 12.3 (+23.0%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3111.9, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹3148.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3111.9. There has been a decrease of 1.17% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -36.85.

16 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock reached a low of 3097.9 and a high of 3134.95 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:06 PM IST Asian Paint October futures opened at 3135.0 as against previous close of 3158.2

Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3118. The bid price is INR 3120.9, with a bid quantity of 200 shares. The offer price is INR 3122.45, with an offer quantity of 200 shares. The stock has an open interest of 6031800.

16 Oct 2023, 01:50 PM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3118.05, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹3148.75

16 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 21.1 (-42.35%) & 8.0 (-41.18%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 38.7 (+29.65%) & 11.15 (+11.5%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock reached a low price of 3097.9 and a high price of 3134.95 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3115.7, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹3148.75

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3115.7 with a percent change of -1.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.05%. The net change is -33.05, which means the stock price has decreased by 33.05.

16 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM IST Asian Paint October futures opened at 3135.0 as against previous close of 3158.2

Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3112. The bid price is slightly lower at INR 3115.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at INR 3116.75. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 200 shares each. The open interest for Asian Paints stands at 6,046,800.

16 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3113.45, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹3148.75

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3113.45. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -35.3, which means the stock has decreased by 35.3.

16 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 21.7 (-40.71%) & 8.3 (-38.97%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 37.5 (+25.63%) & 10.8 (+8.0%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The Asian Paints stock had a low of 3097.9 and a high of 3134.95 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3111.15, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹3148.75

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3111.15. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -37.6, suggesting a decrease in the stock price of 37.6.

16 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Asian Paint October futures opened at 3135.0 as against previous close of 3158.2

Asian Paints is a leading paint company in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3118.45. The bid price is INR 3122.25, with a bid quantity of 400 shares. The offer price is INR 3123.55, with an offer quantity of 200 shares. The open interest for the stock is 6,033,800 shares.

16 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The Asian Paints stock reached a low price of 3097.9 and a high price of 3134.95 today.

16 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3117, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹3148.75

As of the current data, Asian Paint stock is priced at 3117. It has experienced a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -31.75, representing a decline in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.3 (-36.34%) & 8.4 (-38.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 36.1 (+20.94%) & 10.8 (+8.0%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3122.7, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹3148.75

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3122.7. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -26.05, which means the stock has decreased by 26.05.

16 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Asian Paints stock today was 3097.9, while the high price reached 3134.95.

16 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Asian Paint October futures opened at 3135.0 as against previous close of 3158.2

Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3112.9. The bid and offer prices stand at INR 3118.05 and INR 3119.65 respectively, with a bid quantity of 200 and an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 5,979,400.

16 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3116, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹3148.75

Based on the current data, the Asian Paints stock price is 3116 with a percent change of -1.04. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.04%. The net change in the stock price is -32.75, implying a decrease of 32.75.

16 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3148.75, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹3159.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Asian Paint is 3148.75, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -10.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% and the value has decreased by 10.6 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Asian Paint.

16 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3159.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints recorded a trading volume of 154,020 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company's stock closed at a price of 3,159.35.

