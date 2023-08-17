Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Asian Paint stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 3199.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3193.8 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of trading for Asian Paints saw the open price at ₹3195 and the close price at ₹3199.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3207.85 and a low of ₹3177. The market capitalization for Asian Paints is currently at ₹306,348.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 16262 shares.
17 Aug 2023, 08:08:48 AM IST
