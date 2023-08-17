Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

The last day of trading for Asian Paints saw the open price at ₹3195 and the close price at ₹3199.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3207.85 and a low of ₹3177. The market capitalization for Asian Paints is currently at ₹306,348.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 16262 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.