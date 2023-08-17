Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 3199.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3193.8 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

The last day of trading for Asian Paints saw the open price at 3195 and the close price at 3199.8. The stock reached a high of 3207.85 and a low of 3177. The market capitalization for Asian Paints is currently at 306,348.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 16262 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3199.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Asian Paints had a volume of 16,262 shares and closed at a price of 3,199.8.

