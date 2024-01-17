Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 3274.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3297.5 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints had an open price of 3270.15 and a close price of 3274.05. The stock's high for the day was 3319, while the low was 3270.15. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 316,178.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9, and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 63,141 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3274.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a total volume of 63,141 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3,274.05.

