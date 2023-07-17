Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Surges with Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:01 PM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 3429.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3441.55 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had an opening price of 3398.6 and a closing price of 3398.6. The stock reached a high of 3435 and a low of 3386.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 328,961.68 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3590 and its 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 47,443 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3441.55, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3441.55, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 12.0. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change. Investors should consider additional factors such as market conditions, company performance, and industry trends before making any investment decisions.

17 Jul 2023, 12:53 PM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3443.9, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Asian Paints is 3443.9 with a percent change of 0.42. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.35, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, based on this data, it can be inferred that the stock of Asian Paints is performing well and showing a positive trend.

Click here for Asian Paint AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:37 PM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3438.2, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

The current stock price of Asian Paints is 3438.2. There has been a slight increase of 0.25% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.65.

17 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3440, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price of the stock is 3440. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the price, with a net change of 10.45.

17 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3445, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

The current stock price of Asian Paint is 3445, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 15.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3443, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3443 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 13.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Asian Paint News

17 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3442.95, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3442.95. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 13.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small positive change.

17 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3439.35, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

Based on the current data, the Asian Paint stock has a price of 3439.35. The percent change is 0.29%, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price of 9.8 units.

17 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3438.05, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paint is 3438.05. There has been a 0.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.5 points.

17 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3443.75, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

The current stock price of Asian Paint is 3443.75. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Asian Paint Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3447.45, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

The current stock price of Asian Paint is 3447.45 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 17.9. This implies that the stock price has increased by 0.52% or 17.9 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to make a comprehensive analysis of the stock's performance.

17 Jul 2023, 10:22 AM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3454.9, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Asian Paints is 3454.9. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 25.35, which means the stock price has increased by this amount.

17 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3470.3, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3470.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.19, with a net change of 40.75.

17 Jul 2023, 09:54 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3463.7, up 1% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is 3463.7. There has been a percent change of 1, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 34.15, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount.

Click here for Asian Paint Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3447, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3447. There has been a 0.51 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.45.

17 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3442.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 3442.55. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.0.

17 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3429.55, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹3398.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Asian Paint is 3429.55. There has been a 0.91 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 30.95.

17 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3398.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 47,443 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 3,398.6.

