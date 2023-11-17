Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint stock surges in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 2.56 %. The stock closed at 3130 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3210 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 3116.4 and closed at 3115.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 3140.3 and a low of 3098.35. The market capitalization stood at 300093.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were at 3566.9 and 2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30086 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock's low price for the day is 3145.05 and the high price is 3228.

17 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3210, up 2.56% from yesterday's ₹3130

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3210, with a percent change of 2.56 and a net change of 80. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.63%
3 Months-2.9%
6 Months0.68%
YTD1.37%
1 Year1.53%
17 Nov 2023, 09:27 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3205.1, up 2.4% from yesterday's ₹3130

Asian Paint stock is currently trading at a price of 3205.1, which represents a 2.4% increase from the previous trading period. This translates to a net change of 75.1 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum based on the current data.

17 Nov 2023, 08:45 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3115.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 30086 shares and closed at a price of 3115.1 on the BSE.

