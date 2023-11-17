Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint stock surges in positive trading

Asian Paints opened at ₹3116.4 and closed at ₹3115.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹3140.3 and a low of ₹3098.35. The market capitalization stood at 300093.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were at ₹3566.9 and ₹2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30086 shares.
Asian Paints stock's low price for the day is ₹3145.05 and the high price is ₹3228.
The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3210, with a percent change of 2.56 and a net change of 80. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.63%
|3 Months
|-2.9%
|6 Months
|0.68%
|YTD
|1.37%
|1 Year
|1.53%
Asian Paint stock is currently trading at a price of ₹3205.1, which represents a 2.4% increase from the previous trading period. This translates to a net change of 75.1 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum based on the current data.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 30086 shares and closed at a price of ₹3115.1 on the BSE.
