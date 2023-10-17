comScore
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at ₹3112.15, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹3112.6

17 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Asian Paint stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 3112.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3112.15 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3134.95 and closed at 3148.75. The stock reached a high of 3134.95 and a low of 3097.9. The market capitalization of the company is 298,559.9 crore. The 52-week high and low prices of the stock are 3566.9 and 2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,145 shares.

17 Oct 2023, 06:48:27 PM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint closed today at ₹3112.15, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹3112.6

Asian Paints stock closed at 3112.15 today, which is a decrease of 0.01% from yesterday's closing price of 3112.6. The net change in the stock price was -0.45.

17 Oct 2023, 06:16:40 PM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints3112.15-0.45-0.013566.92686.15298516.74
Pidilite Industries2429.7-3.95-0.162796.152250.85123505.11
SRF2283.2530.51.352639.82050.067681.2
Berger Paints India573.954.450.78679.05439.6766906.02
Linde India6410.0-15.65-0.246885.952928.454667.19
17 Oct 2023, 05:33:32 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Asian Paints stock today was 3092.7, while the high price reached 3135.05.

17 Oct 2023, 03:28:58 PM IST

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3127.5 as against previous close of 3114.2

Asian Paints is a leading Indian multinational paint company. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3112.6. The bid price is 3120.75, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 3121.85, showing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 400, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 200, showing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 5,986,000, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts for the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 03:22:45 PM IST

Asian Paints Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Asian Paints Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 2685.85, while its 52 week high price was 3568.00.

17 Oct 2023, 03:07:10 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3112.8, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹3112.6

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3112.8, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.2. This means that there has been a very slight increase in the stock price, with a change of only 0.2. Overall, the stock price remains relatively stable.

17 Oct 2023, 02:46:25 PM IST

Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.05 (-8.61%) & 56.0 (-1.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 33.55 (-18.67%) & 8.0 (-36.25%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:30:01 PM IST

17 Oct 2023, 02:22:42 PM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3113, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹3112.6

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3113. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, which means the stock price has increased by 0.4 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:14:50 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock reached a low of 3092.7 and a high of 3135.05 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 02:01:46 PM IST

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3127.5 as against previous close of 3114.2

Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3115.15. The bid price stands at INR 3125.0 with a bid quantity of 200, while the offer price is INR 3125.75 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 5,960,000.

17 Oct 2023, 01:41:58 PM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3155.31
10 Days3167.31
20 Days3206.80
50 Days3233.50
100 Days3274.02
300 Days3078.62
17 Oct 2023, 01:40:14 PM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3112.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3112.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3112.7. There has been a 0.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0. The stock's performance indicates a slight positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 01:27:28 PM IST

Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.95 (-14.18%) & 55.6 (-2.2%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 35.9 (-12.97%) & 9.15 (-27.09%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:21:14 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3110, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹3112.6

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3110. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.6, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.6 points.

17 Oct 2023, 01:15:28 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock reached a low of 3092.7 and a high of 3135.05 during the current trading day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:56:59 PM IST

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3127.5 as against previous close of 3114.2

Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3104.75. The bid price is INR 3115.1, and the offer price is INR 3115.95. The offer quantity and bid quantity for the stock are both 200. The open interest for Asian Paints is 5980800.

17 Oct 2023, 12:54:18 PM IST

17 Oct 2023, 12:40:47 PM IST

17 Oct 2023, 12:20:10 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3102.05, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹3112.6

The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3102.05 with a percent change of -0.34. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.55, which means the stock has decreased by 10.55.

17 Oct 2023, 12:12:05 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Asian Paints stock today was 3092.7, while its high price was 3135.05.

17 Oct 2023, 12:06:13 PM IST

Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.5 (-21.52%) & 2.95 (-24.36%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 43.2 (-4.73%) & 11.95 (-4.78%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:37:47 AM IST

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3127.5 as against previous close of 3114.2

Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of 3114. The bid price is slightly higher at 3124.15, while the offer price is 3124.9. The bid quantity stands at 400, indicating buying interest, while the offer quantity is 200. The stock has a significant open interest of 5954800, suggesting active trading in the market.

17 Oct 2023, 11:21:07 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Asian Paints stock is 3111, while the high price is 3135.05.

17 Oct 2023, 11:17:43 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3120.35, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹3112.6

The current stock price of Asian Paints is 3120.35. There has been a 0.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.75.

17 Oct 2023, 10:43:26 AM IST

Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 20.3 (+2.78%) & 3.5 (-10.26%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 31.15 (-24.48%) & 8.0 (-36.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:30:36 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3122.25, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹3112.6

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is 3122.25. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.65.

17 Oct 2023, 10:24:32 AM IST

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3127.5 as against previous close of 3114.2

Asian Paints is a leading Indian paint company with a spot price of INR 3127.3. The bid and offer prices are INR 3132.65 and INR 3133.75 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 200 shares. The stock has an open interest of 5,969,400 shares.

17 Oct 2023, 10:21:15 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The Asian Paints stock had a low of 3111 and a high of 3135.05 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 10:01:55 AM IST

17 Oct 2023, 09:43:20 AM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3126.9, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹3112.6

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3126.9 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 14.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% and the actual change in price is 14.3.

17 Oct 2023, 09:06:19 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3112.6, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹3148.75

The current stock price of Asian Paints is 3112.6 with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -36.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.15% and the actual decrease in price is 36.15.

17 Oct 2023, 08:14:41 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3148.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in Asian Paints on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 23,145. The closing price of the stock was 3,148.75.

